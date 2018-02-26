Second Arrest Made in Smyrna-Cape 'Basketbrawl'

MILFORD, Del.- Milford police have arrested another suspect involved in last Thursday night's brawl at the Smyrna High School and Cape Henlopen High School Conference boys' basketball game.

According to police, Tahraan Hughes, 18 of Smyrna, Del., turned himself in to the Milford Police Department where he was charged with disorderly conduct. He had a presentment through the Justice of the Peace Court 2 and was released on $500 unsecured bail.

Police have said there were three suspects wanted in connection to the fight. On Friday 18-year-old Randy Rickards, a player for Cape Henlopen, turned himself in and was charged with disorderly conduct and third-degree assault.

Police say as part of his bail conditions, Hughes is prohibited from attending any high school basketball games in Delaware and he is to have no contact with any Milford School District property.

He was ordered to appear in Kent County Court of Common Pleas at a later date.

Police are still seeking another suspect involved.