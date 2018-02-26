Second Suspect Arrested After Fight at High School Basketball Game in Milford

MILFORD, Del. – A second suspect wanted in connection to a fight that occurred last Thursday at a high school basketball game was arrested after turning himself in to Milford police Monday.

According to police, Tahraan Hughes, 18, of Smyrna was another suspect involved in the basketball fight during a conference boys vasketball game between Cape Henlopn and High School and Smyrna.

Milford Police had said there were three suspects wanted in connection to the fight. On Friday 18-year-old Randy Rickards, a player for Cape Henlopen, turned himself in and was charged with disorderly conduct and 3rd degree assault.

Hughes was charged with disorderly conduct and was released on $500 bail.