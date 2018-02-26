Drug Related Overdoses and Deaths Decreasing on Lower Shore



SALISBURY, Md.- A growing trend nationwide and on Delmarva has been drug-related overdoses. But recently, the Lower Shore is watching a trend of those numbers decreasing.

Out front of the Wicomico County Sheriff's Office sits a stark reminder of the tragic effects drugs have on families in our area. A sign that reads: Overdoses 9, Deaths 3. That's the numbers of drug related overdoses and deaths in 2018 that deputies have dealt with so far.

"That sign is there to give public awareness to the situation we have here going on in Wicomico County with the ongoing heroin problem," Wicomico County Sheriff's Deputy, Tim Robinson said.

But the heroin problem stretches farther than just Wicomico County.

"The numbers on that board represent overdose related situations where law enforcement has been involved in," Robinson said.

The Sheriff's Department's numbers go along with the trend health departments across the Lower Shore are seeing. The Wicomico County Health Department says 48 people died in 2016. But, comparing that to the numbers they have so far for 2017, there is a significant drop. A total of 23 deaths in 2017.

"It's been good, however those numbers are still high and we want to decrease them even more," said Jessica Taylor, program coordinator with the Wicomico Health Department.

And officials at the Somerset County health department are seeing similar things. Fifteen deaths in 2016, and 8 in 2017. Health officials say the main reason for that is education.

"I think it's more education. I think people are being more educated on what it is in the heroin," said Somerset County Health Department Addictions Authority Director.