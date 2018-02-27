Del. Lawmakers Eye Discussion on School Safety

DOVER, Del. (AP) - In the wake of the Florida school shooting earlier this month that left 17 people dead, a Republican lawmaker is calling for a joint hearing by the House and Senate education committees to examine school safety in Delaware.

Rep. Kevin Hensley of Townsend says that, while the Florida shooting has reignited that national debate on gun control, he is concerned about the immediate safety of schools in Delaware and whether there are some simple steps that can be taken to improve existing safety measures.

Sen. David Sokola, a Newark Democrat who chairs that chamber's education committee, says he welcomes any conversation on gun safety.

Sokola also says elected officials have to show the courage to do something about guns before somebody carries one into a school, not after.