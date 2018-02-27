Traffic Stop in Laurel Leads to Multiple Drug Charges - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Traffic Stop in Laurel Leads to Multiple Drug Charges

Posted: Feb 27, 2018 3:23 AM
Dean B. Lloyd, Georgetown, Del. (Photo: Delaware State Police) Dean B. Lloyd, Georgetown, Del. (Photo: Delaware State Police)

LAUREL, Del. - A traffic stop in Laurel on Monday morning led to the discovery of a variety of illegal drugs, police said.

According to Delaware State Police, a trooper pulled over a Dodge Dart that was speeding down Sharptown Road near Old Hickory Road just before 11 a.m. Monday.

Police said the trooper discovered the passenger, identified as 33-year-old Dean B. Lloyd of Georgetown, Del., had an active capias out of Sussex County Family Court for failure to pay on a fine.

Dean was placed under arrest where he was searched. It was then police said, they found drug paraphernlia and over $400 in suspected drug money.

A search of the passenger seat also found about 2.15 grams of marijuana, six plastic bags of cocaine (3.92 grams), and .495 grams of heroin, police said.

Dean was transported to Troop 5 where he was charged with possession of marijuana, two counts of possession with intent to deliver, and two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia.

Dean was arraigned out of the Justice of the Peace Court 2 and committed to the Sussex Correctional Institution on $10,502 secured bond.

