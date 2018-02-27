Pothole Season Hits Delmarva

SALISBURY, Md. - It's a sound no driver wants to hear: the thump of your tire hitting a pothole.

"It tears up your car! Your tires! You ain't got no money to be buying no new car," said Peggy Pruitt of Salisbury.

Wicomico Public Works Director Dallas Baker said it's an issue that's hard to avoid this time of year.

"We call it pothole season because it typically occurs after we've had a hard freeze," said Baker.

Baker said the cold temperatures and wet conditions we've been seeing over long periods of time are making this pothole season a little more difficult to navigate.

"It's been a little worse than normal," said Baker.

Peninsula Total Car Care President David Bierman said potholes can cause some big damage to your car.

"Aluminum rims have a tendency to crack and bend and in an extreme case, with an extreme pothole, you can see this rim cracked and broke," said Bierman.

Big damage costing you big money.

"Certainly the damage done to the alignment can cause premature wear on the tires, which can cost you more money in the long run," said Bierman.

Bierman also said many times, drivers don't know the full damage that's being done to a tire rim when they hit a pothole.

"You have impact breaks on the inside of the tire, and you won't be able to see it. They could be on the outside. They could be on the inside, but they form bubbles where the fabric's damaged and it could potentially pop," said Bierman.

That's why Bierman said it's important drivers get their tires checked if they hit a dip.

Back on the roads, Baker said crews are putting temporary fixes on potholes before asphalt plants open back up and a permanent fix can be put on them.

Wicomico County residents can call the Roads Department at 410-548-4872 to report a pothole.