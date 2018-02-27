WBOC Job Fair at Delaware Technical Community College

SALISBURY, Md.- WBOC-TV, Delmarva’s News Leader, will hold a job fair at Delaware Technical Community College's Carter Partnership Center in Georgetown on Saturday, March 3, from 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Admission is free for visitors seeking employment.

“At the WBOC Job Fair, our goal is to provide the community with a way to explore a variety of job options under one roof, in one day,” says Craig Jahelka, president of Draper Media. “There will be 36 local businesses and organizations with more than 700 job opportunities for workers with all experience levels.”

The Delaware Department of Labor and Delaware Division of Employment & Training will have a 40-foot office on wheels at the event. The Mobile One-Stop bus is equipped with 10 computer workstations, a monitor to display presentations, wireless Internet access, and a printer. Delaware Department of Labor employees will be available to assist clients with job searches, resume building, and work-training enrollment.

“We want to bring valuable resources to the job fair and increase awareness about our agency’s services for both job seekers and employers,” says Renee Roberson, Area Operations Manager, Division of Employment and Training. “We will conduct an Interviewing Strategies Workshop from 10:30 a.m. to noon and will repeat the workshop from 1 p.m.-2:30 p.m."

Businesses hiring at the event are Royal Farms, BesTemps Employment Agency, Johnny Janosik World of Furniture, Atlantic General Hospital, Maryland Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services, Allen Harim Foods, Shorts Marine, Hardee’s, Genesis Healthcare, Hyatt Regency Chesapeake Bay Golf Resort & Marina, Perdue Farms, Clarion Resort, Arctic Heating & Air Conditioning, Nanticoke Health Services, Sea Watch International, The Home Depot, Telamon Delaware, Dixon Valves, Chesapeake Environmental Services, United States Army, TKO Hospitality, Tidewater Utilities, Beebe Healthcare, Hertrich Automobile Dealerships, Slide-Lok of Eastern Shore, Mountaire Farms, Coca Cola Bottling Company, Delaware National Guard. Harrison Senior Living, Tri Gas & Oil/Comfort Plus Services, Paradise Energy Solutions, Delaware Elevator, Preston Automotive Group, Deaf Independent Living Association, Accurate Insulation of Delaware, and WBOC.

Delaware Technical Community College's Carter Partnership Center building is located at: 21179 College Drive, Georgetown, Delaware on the corner of Route 404 and Vaughn Road. More information can be found at: www.delmarvalife.com/job-fair/

Draper Media comprises WBOC-TV, FOX21, WBOC Classics, Telemundo 42, and 102.5 WBOC-FM. Draper Media is locally-owned and operated by Draper Holdings, which also owns Loblolly, L.L.C.