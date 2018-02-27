Two Men Arrested for Dumping Trash on Wildlife Areas

KENT COUNTY, Del.- DNREC Fish & Wildlife Natural Resources Police say after multiple investigations into illegal trash dumping on state wildlife areas, two Delaware men have been arrested.

Police say Ibis Ayala of Dover was issued a summons on Feb. 9 by Fish & Wildlife Resources Police for one count of causing or contributing to the disposal or discharge of solid waste on Fish & Wildlife-owned property in Kent County. Police said that on Feb. 18, Ayala was arrested and charged with four counts of the same charge for dumping trash on the Woodland Beach Wildlife Area near Smyrna. Ayala was also charged with one count of driving with a suspended or revoked license. He was arraigned at Justice of the Peace Court 7 in Dover, where he pleaded guilty, was fined $652, including court costs, and released.

Police said that on Feb. 22, William Cloak III of Felton was arrested and charged with with one count of causing or contributing to the disposal or discharge of solid waste on the Norman G. Wilder Wildlife Area near Felton. Cloak was also arraigned at the Justice of the Peace Court 7 in Dover, where he was released on a $500 unsecured bond, pending a future court appearance after transferring his case to the Court of Common Pleas.

Dumping trash on state wildlife areas is an environmental crime. Delaware Fish & Wildlife Natural Resources Police encourage residents and visitors to report violations. Calls can be made anonymously, to 1-800-523-3336.