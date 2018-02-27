Students Arrested in North Dorchester Middle School Threats

HURLOCK, Md.- After a slew of school threats across the country following the Parkland, Florida school mass shooting, the Dorchester County Sheriff's Office says its has made three arrests related to threats made against North Dorchester Middle School in Hurlock.

Investigators say that on Friday, Feb. 23, a deputy arrested three seventh grade students from Dorchester Middle for making threatening statements against the school, students and staff. The statements included blowing up the school and shooting up the campus, authorities said.

The three students were charged with disorderly conduct and making threats against the staff and students. The Sheriff's Office and Dorchester Middle School are still investigating the matter.