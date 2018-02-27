Final Arrest Made in Smyrna-Cape 'Basketbrawl" Investigation

MILFORD, Del. -- Milford Police say the third person wanted in connection to last Thursday night's brawl at the Smyrna and Cape High School Conference boys' basketball game has turned himself into police.

According to police, a 17-year-old man from New Castle was charged with one count of disorderly conduct. He was released and turned over to the custody of his guardians. The man is scheduled to appear in Kent County Family Court at a later date.

On Monday, Tahraan Hughes, 18 of Smyrna, Del., turned himself in to the Milford Police Department where he was also charged with disorderly conduct and released on $500 unsecured bail.

Cape Henlopen player, 18-year-old Randy Rickards, a player for Cape Henlopen, turned himself in on Friday. He was charged with third-degree assault and disorderly conduct.