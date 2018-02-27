Federal Tax Cut Benefiting Local Craft Distilleries

PRINCESS ANNE, Md.- Money is pouring back into the wallets of craft distillery owners because of a new federal tax cut. The benefits can be felt by one local distillery in Princess Anne, the Spirits of Patriots.

The tax reduction affects distilleries nationwide. Before the cut, for the first 100,000 gallons, distilleries were charged over $13.00. Now it's just $2.70, for a total savings of $10.80 according to owner, Tom Cropper.

Cropper and his wife Tina have recently opened the Spirits of Patriots, the first distillery in Somerset County. Cropper thinks that because of the tax reduction, many more distilleries will be popping up.

Cropper recalled a similar situation happening with breweries nearly a decade ago.

"Before that change, there were very few craft breweries. After that change, and now, there's thousands of craft breweries. I see the same kind of thing happening for new craft distilleries," Cropper said.

The significant decrease in taxing is causing an increase in savings and profit.

"We're going to be able to hire more people. It just means jobs because instead of paying taxes we can use that money to bring more people on," Cropper said.