Police Investigate Robbery of Dover McDonald's

DOVER, Del.- Delaware State Police are investigating the robbery of a McDonald's in Dover Monday night.

Around 5 p.m., a man reportedly entered the McDonald's at 1704 E. Lebanon Road, pulled out a handgun and demanded money from an employee behind a cash register, police said.

The employee turned over an undisclosed amount of cash and the man left, according to police.

No one was injured.

No surveillance photos are available at this time, but police describe the man as black, between 5 feet 11 inches and 6 feet tall and wearing a light colored sweater and jeans.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Troop 3 Criminal Investigative Unit, Detective B. Beck at 302-698-8527. Additionally, information can be provided to Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or online.