Delmarva DACA Immigrants Applaud Supreme Court Decision, But Ask for Permanent Solution

On Monday the U.S. Supreme Court decided not to intervene in the DACA controversy, for now. The justices refused to take up President Trump's appeal of a lower court order that allows the programs to continue accepting renewals. The decision means the case affecting “Dreamers” will have to go through the lower courts before any Supreme Court ruling is possible. The situation can also change if Congress takes action in the meantime.

But its the uncertainty of what will come after this what concerns "Dreamers" on the Eastern Shore.

"DACA means everything to me and my family," says Estela Ramirez. The mother-of-two works and DACA recipient now works as the assistant director of The Chesapeake Multicultural Resource Center in Easton, Maryland. "I've been for 17 years this is my home," she added.

For Ramirez, the recent Supreme Court decision brings some relief but not enough peace of mind.

"They need to do more. Stopping this is great but, it doesn't mean that the fight is over," she says. "Yes, we can work, we can be protected but what happens next? We're still in the limbo. We need a permanent solution," added Ramirez.

Matthew Peters, director of the Chesapeake Multicultural Resource Center, explained that, for now, the federal program that offers protection to undocumented immigrants brought to the United States as children won't end on March 5th, as it was expected.

"The administration will continue to accept renewal requests from current DACA recipients," He says. "If your permit expires in the next five months or so, you can apply to extend it for two more years. However first-time DACA applications are still not being accepted" Explains Peters.

Peters says being informed is key when it comes to making decisions related to your migratory status.

"People should double check everything before reacting. Before you make any reactions before you end any money make sure you consult with people that are following the news and are trusted sources," He says.

Estela will continue to hold-on to the hope of a future where her fate and the fate of the others hundreds of thousands DACA recipients is secure, but in the meantime, she said that support of the community is vital.

"One of the things that we "Dreamers" want is for the community to support us and to call their representatives so that they can solve this problem," she added.