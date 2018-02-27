Milford Police Welcome Two New Officers

Rhett Malone and Kyle Breckner were sworn in to the Milford Police Department.

MILFORD, Del.- The Milford Police Department welcomed two new officers to its patrol.

Kyle Breckner and Rhett Malone graduated from the Delaware State Police Academy on Feb. 16. They reported for their first day with Milford Police on Feb. 20, where they were sworn in as patrolmen by Judge Arndt at Justice of the Peace Court 6.

Patrolman Breckner is an active member of the Air Force Reserves. Patrolman Malone is a graduate from Salisbury University. He holds a Bachelor's degree in accounting and a Master's degree in business administration.

The pair are now completing their 12 week field training with a certified field training officer within the Milford Police Department.