Former Dover Police Officer Acquitted of Assault Now Joining Greensboro Police

GREENSBORO, Md. - A 2013 dashcam video from the Dover Police Department shows former officer, Thomas Webster, kicking a man in the face and breaking his jaw.

Webster later went on trial, but a jury found him not guilty of assault. Now, more than four years later, Webster will join the Greensboro Police Department.

Some people in town, like Marian and Gerald Garey, say they're ready to welcome him.

"I think we should give him a chance before we jump into conclusions," Marian said.

After his acquittal, Webster was given a $250,000 severance package from the City of Dover.

The Garey's say he deserves a fair shot at doing a good job.

"I'd hope to have more coverage and better coverage," Marian said.

But others in town are a bit more skeptical. They worry Webster's baggage will follow him.

"We are concerned of the effect this will have on the citizens of the town," Caroline County's NAACP President, Berl Lovelace, said.

Lovelace argues small towns like Greensboro rely on its officers to feel safe. Lovelace believes hiring Webster won't do that.

"The perception is there and perception goes a long way," Lovelace said.

But typing away at his desk, Police Chief Mike Petyo says out of 10 applicants, Webster was the best candidate.

"No I'm not worried at all. I talked to some people around town and they don't seem to have concerns," Petyo said.

Petyo also says they performed an extensive background check on Webster, including a survey asking people in Dover about Webster's job performance. The feedback, Petyo says, painted a different officer than the one seen in the 2013 dashcam video.

"I don't believe that it goes to his character, so I believe he'll be a good fit here," Petyo said.

Pending certification, Webster will officially join the department in April.

WBOC tried reaching out to Webster, but was unable to get any comment.