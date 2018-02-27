Milford Police ID Suspect Wanted for Indecent Exposure at Boys & Girls Club

MILFORD, Del.- After warranting the public's help and releasing photos of the suspect's car, the Milford Police Department has located the car and identified the suspect involved in an indecent exposure incident at the Greater Milford Boys and Girls Club.

Police say the incident happened this morning around 11:12 at the Boys and Girls Club on DE Veterans Blvd. The incident was witnessed by an adult in the area. From what police report, no child was believed to be in the area at the time of the incident.

Police have yet to release the name of the suspect, but confirm the investigation is ongoing. WBOC will update you when we have more.