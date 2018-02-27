Flu Season Impacts Schools and Raises Worries in Delaware - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Flu Season Impacts Schools and Raises Worries in Delaware

Posted: Feb 27, 2018 7:19 PM Updated:

DOVER, Del.- When students enter the nurse's office at Dover High School, they're told to use hand sanitizer before they're seen.

Nurse Andrea Sergent says it's one step being taken inside the school to prevent the spread of influenza. The disease, she said, has prompted the Capital School District to ask students sick with flu-like symptoms to stay home and not show up to school.

"What that does is put the burden on the nurse's office. [Those students] have effectively, gotten everyone else sick, by the doorknobs, and the hand-shaking and everything else that they do," she said.

Sergent said the high school has definitely seen an increase in students being sent home with flu-like symptoms and the Delaware Division of Public Health said this month that a number of schools across the state have seen more absences.

The number of flu cases across the state has soared to more than 5,700 lab-confirmed cases with 23 deaths. More than 1,500 of those cases occurred during a single week this month.

Wesley College Student Dakota Smith said he got a flu shot because of how bad this flu season had been so far.

"I work two jobs, I have an internship and I go to school. I don't want to miss all that," he said.

A CDC report said this year's flu shot was only 36 percent effective, though DPH pointed out many of the people who have died from the flu this year did not get vaccinated.

