DNREC Finds One Private Well With Excessive Levels of PFC Compounds

BLADES, Del. – Delaware’s Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control and Division of Public Health announced Tuesday that one of the 39 private wells sampled so far by the US Environmental Protection Agency in the Blades area returned an elevated level of perfluorinated compounds (PFCs). The homeowner was immediately notified by DNREC and DPH and provided with a home carbon filtration system for their water supply.

More sampling results are expected this week, and homeowners whose wells have been tested by EPA will be notified regarding their results.

Of 15 test results returned from the 39 wells sampled so far by EPA beginning last week, only the one well cited above and located outside of Blades has shown elevated levels of PFCs.

DNREC and DPH announced last week that that Blades’ new carbon filtration has significantly lowered PFCs in the town’s water system below the EPA health advisory and town residents have been advised that public water is safe for drinking and cooking once they have flushed their home systems.

As the results of private well sampling are returned, the owner of any area well that shows elevated levels of PFCs will be provided with home filtration systems proven to reduce PFCs as the larger carbon filtration system did with Blades’ public water supply.

Meanwhile, DNREC, DPH and the Town of Blades continue to provide alternative water to any area residents who request it. Water is now being distributed from the Blades Town Hall, 20 West Fourth Street, Blades, DE 19973 from 8:30 a.m.- 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Blades and area residents who pick up water are reminded to bring their own containers for filling.

DNREC and DPH also have scheduled a public meeting at 7 p.m., Thursday, March 1 at the Blades Fire Hall, 200 E. Fifth St., Blades, DE 19973, for further discussion of the town’s drinking water and particularly focusing on private well water in the area.

Representatives from both state agencies and the town will present updates on Blades’ area drinking water and will answer questions.