Fired UD Coaches' Discrimination Lawsuit Moves Forward

DOVER, Del. (AP)- A judge has ruled that two fired University of Delaware volleyball coaches have sufficiently demonstrated they were discriminated against based on their age, sexual orientation and marital status.

U.S. District Court Judge Richard G. Andrews' decision paves the way for Bonnie Kenny and Cindy Gregory's lawsuit against the university to move to the discovery phase. The university had filed a motion to dismiss the entire complaint, but the judge did dismiss the plaintiffs' allegations of a violation of due process.



The former coaches, who were married in 2013 and are in their mid-50s, filed a lawsuit last August, following their firing in October 2016.



Their attorney, David H. Williams, says there's been no discussion with the university to settle.



University officials declined comment to a member of the Associated Press.