Police: Lewes Man Wearing Ghostbusters "Proton Pack" Arrested for Gun Threat

LEWES, Del.- Delaware State Police say a man is in custody after he threatened his neighbors with a gun at the Village of Five Points apartment complex in Lewes.

Police were called to the complex on the 17000 block of North Brandt Street shortly after 6 p.m. Tuesday after receiving a report that a man was armed with a handgun. Troopers were told the man approached several residents in the complex and was "acting strange and erratic while displaying a firearm." Police closed off the the building upon arrival and secured the third floor where the man lived. Police also evacuated residents living on both the second and third floors during their investigation. Police also called on the Lewis Fire Police to help secure and close Old Orchard Road and all roads leading to the apartment building.

After police approached his apartment, police say the man, identified as Michael Gallo, 33, came out of his apartment wearing a replica Ghostbusters "Proton Pack" strapped to his back. Police arrested Gallo immediately; they also found a Ruger 9mm handgun in his apartment. No injuries were reported during the incident.

Gallo was taken to Troop 7 where he was charged with three counts of aggravated menacing, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and possession of a firearm while intoxicated. He was arraigned out of the Justice of the Peace Court 2 and released on $24,000 unsecured bond.