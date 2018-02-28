Wicomico County House Fire Under Investigation

EDEN, Md.- Authorities are investigating a Tuesday afternoon fire that caused an estimated $50,000 in damage to a home in Wicomico County.

The Maryland State Fire Marshal's Office said the blaze occurred shortly before 3 p.m. at a vacant two-and-a-half story home located at 26206 Walnut Tree Road in Eden.

It took 15 firefighters from the Allen Volunteer Fire Company approximately 25 minutes to get the fire under control.

There were no reported injuries.

The fire started in the attic but its cause remains under investigation, authorities said.