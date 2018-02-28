Major Infrastructure Projects Planned at Salisbury Regional Airport

SALISBURY, Md.- The Salisbury Regional Airport is hoping some big infrastructure updates will pave the way for new business.

The airport recently accepted nearly $234,000 in funding from the Maryland Aviation Administration to help rehab four aircraft taxi lanes.

Airport Manager Dawn Veatch said the current lanes are crumbling and dangerous for aircraft.

"When the asphalt starts breaking up like that, it becomes particles that can get picked up by jet engines and props," said Veatch.

Veatch said that issue can damage propellers.

Repairing taxi lanes is just one of many projects taking flight that Veatch hopes will help re-brand the airport.

Some of the other projects include building a new set of hangars and repainting the current ones, which are worn down and chipping away.

"When you fly into an airport, your first impression is part of your community impression, so when people taxi by and see air hangars here that are not being maintained, it's not our best foot forward," said Veatch.

Veatch said some of those major improvements should be complete by next fall.