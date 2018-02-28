Delaware State Police Issue IRS Scam Alert Advisory

DOVER, Del.- Delaware State Police are issuing a scam alert advisory for all of Delaware as we enter the peak of tax filing season.

Police said they have been receiving complaints from people in the state about receiving unsolicited phone calls from those claiming to be with the IRS. Police report the scam involves a person calling and claiming that the victim owes money to the IRS and it must be paid promptly. If the victim refuses, they are threatened with arrest, deportation, or suspension of their driver’s license, among other things. In the most recent phone calls, police have been told the individual requests the victim send money in the form of an iTunes card.

Many of these scams are difficult to investigate and target people of all ages. Delaware State Police ask citizens to follow the tips mentioned below in order to not become a victim of one of these scam artists:

Note that the IRS will never:

Call to demand immediate payment, nor will the agency call about taxes owed without first having mailed you a bill Demand that you pay taxes without giving you the opportunity to question or appeal the amount they say you owe Require you to use a specific payment method for your taxes, such as a prepaid debit card Ask for credit or debit card numbers over the phone Threaten to bring in local police or other law-enforcement groups to have you arrested for not paying.

To report a scam, go to www.irs.gov or contact your local police department.