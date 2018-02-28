Parents Arrested for Making Threats Against a Dover School

DOVER, Del.- The Dover Police Department reports two parents were arrested for making threats against William Henry Middle School on Tuesday afternoon.

Police said that shortly after 3 p.m. Tuesday, Nathaniel Hampton, 26, and Vanessa Alston, 33, went to the school demanding to know where their son was. Witnesses say the two were shouting and cursing, claiming their son had not returned home from school. According to a police report, Alston made threats to kill while she was inside the school where staff and students were still present. Police said that when officers arrived on the scene, they smelled marijuana on both Hampton and Alston, who also appeared to be intoxicated and were uncooperative with officers.

Police arrested both Hampton and Alston. They said they also found Hampton had 4.1 grams of marijuana in his possession. Police later found out from school officials that Hampton and Alston's son was on his way back to the school from an out-of-state field trip that his parents gave him permission to attend. The child was put into the care of his grandmother upon his arrival.

Both Hampton and Alston were charged with disorderly conduct, resisting arrest and public intoxication. Hampton was also charged with possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia. Alston was also charged with terroristic threatening.

Both were released on unsecured bond by Justice of the Peace Court 7.