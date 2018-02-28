Man Arrested for Beating and Kidnapping His Girlfriend - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Felton Man Arrested for Beating and Kidnapping His Girlfriend

FELTON, Del.- A Felton man is behind bars after Delaware State Police say he assaulted his ex-girlfriend and held her against her will.

Police said the 24-year-old woman, of Dover, told investigators she had gone over to her ex-boyfriend's home located in the unit block of Farmhouse Trail just before 11 a.m. Monday.

The woman told police that shortly after she arrived, an argument broke out between her and her ex-boyfriend over a message she had received on her cellphone.

The woman's ex-boyfriend, identified as 23-year-old Cahlil N. Simmons of Felton, allegedly became angry when she refused to turn over her phone to him. 

Police said Simmons reportedly began assaulting his ex-girlfriend by holding her down and placing his hand on her throat, choking her.  Simmons then allegedly ordered her into the passenger's side of her car while he continued to threaten her as they drove around, investigators said.

Troopers said that eventually the pair returned back to Simmons’ home where he forced her back inside and continued to assault her because he was not able to unlock her phone.

Police said that the next morning Simmons ordered his ex-girlfriend back into her car and they proceeded to the Dover Mall in an attempt to locate a cellphone store that would unlock the victim’s phone.  The woman was able to take this opportunity to escape from Simmons and approached mall security.  Simmons fled the mall in his ex-girlfriend's car prior to police arrival, according to investigators.

Troopers responded to Simmons’ home where he was taken into custody and charged with second-degree kidnapping, third-degree assault, menacing, malicious interference, theft of a motor vehicle, theft and terroristic threatening.  He was arraigned out of the Justice of the Peace Court 2 and committed to the James T. Vaughn Correctional Center on $25,300 cash only bond.

