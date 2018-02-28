Draper Media Acquires MTS Broadcasting Stations

SALISBURY, Md.- Delmarva-based Draper Media has completed its acquisition of MTS Broadcasting in Cambridge, Maryland, which comprises WAAI-FM, WTDK-FM, WCEM-FM and WCEM-AM.

“Our audience will have more choices for music, information about local events and more access to WBOC’s local news and weather with the addition of these four radio stations,” says Craig Jahelka, president Draper Media.

As a family-owned company tracing its service to Delmarva back nearly 80 years, Draper Media plans to improve the quality of the FM broadcast signals as well as the variety of programming the stations offer.

“Our founder Thomas Draper believed we have a moral obligation to serve the people of Delmarva,” said Jahelka. “We ensure his legacy lives on with our commitment to serve our audience with the local information and entertainment they desire.”

The company’s four new radio stations reach people in both Maryland’s Eastern Shore and Delaware. With four television stations, five radio stations and a full digital media division, Draper Media provides a variety of entertainment and information in both English and Spanish. Draper Media strives to offer the highest quality programming on television, radio and digital devices reaching people anywhere, at home, at work or at play while connecting them to the products, goods and services they desire from local businesses.

Within a few days WCEM-FM will be rebranded as 106.3 Chesapeake Country, playing today’s hottest country music hits from artists such as Florida Georgia Line, Keith Urban, Kelsea Ballerini, and Luke Bryan.

Listeners who enjoyed WCEM’s previous adult contemporary music format can tune to Draper Media’s 50,000 watt existing radio station, 102.5 WBOC-FM for music from artists such as Taylor Swift, Bruno Mars, Pink, and Ed Sheeran.

100.9 WAAI-FM will concentrate on classic country hits, as 100.9% Classic Country, featuring artists such as George Jones, Conway Twitty, Loretta Lynn, and George Strait.

The Duck, 107.1 continues to play classic hits from artists such as The Beatles, Elvis, and The Rolling Stones.

WCEM-AM 1240 features an adult standards format with artists ranging from Frank Sinatra to Michael Buble’.

All of Draper Media’s radio stations will carry WBOC-TV’s local news and weather as well as community event information and public affairs programming, concentrating on what’s important to Delmarva. Draper Media comprises WBOC-TV, FOX21, WBOC Classics, Telemundo Delmarva, 102.5 WBOC-FM, 100.9% Classic Country WAAI-FM, 106.3 Chesapeake Country WCEM-FM, 107.1 The Duck WTDK-FM, and 1240 Adult Standards WCEM-AM.

Draper Media is locally owned and operated by Draper Holdings, which also owns Loblolly, L.L.C.