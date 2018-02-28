Sussex County Prepares for Storm - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Sussex County Prepares for Storm

Posted: Feb 28, 2018
By Madeleine Overturf
SUSSEX COUNTY, Del.- People across Sussex County are gearing up for potential high winds and flooding with this week's incoming storm.

Sussex County Emergency Operations Center Director Joe Thomas says they've been in constant contact with the National Weather Service and will have a better idea of the storm's impact as it gets nearer.

"We start seeing things several days out," he says. "That starts us to be on the guard and be ready to react if we have to."

Thomas says they may see high winds, and as such, now is the time for people to prepare.

"If you have anything outside that needs to be tied down or put away now is the time to do it," he explains.

DNREC's Shoreline and Waterway Management Program Manager Mike Powell says they expect to see eight to ten foot waves and potential flooding during high tide.

"I don't expect it to be a major event for road flooding but it doesn't take that much to cause water to over top some of the roads," he says. "I think people may not be expecting that because it's quite likely that there's going to be a lot of sun over the weekend."

Powell says one positive of the storm is the wind direction is much better than it could have been. Another surprising silver lining in Bethany Beach is the town's delayed beach replenishment, says Mayor Jack Gordon.

"It will be after this event and it will take care of whatever the problems are that occur as a result of this event," he tells WBOC.

Powell says while the beaches are in better shape this winter than they have in the past, they expect to see beach erosion during the storm. Powell says DNREC will be out monitoring conditions as the storm develops.

For the latest on the storm, follow the WBOC weather page.

