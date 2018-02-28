Governor Carney Sees Opportunity Grants in Action in Bridgeville

BRIDGEVILLE, Del.- Phillis Wheatley Elementary School is using opportunity grants to enhance students learning.

On Wednesday, Woodbridge School District's Director of Student Services Michele Marinucci showed Governor John Carney, State Senator Brian Pettyjohn and Representative Dave Wilson how the school purchased new programs including yoga, social skill curriculum, and ukuleles.

"The purpose of your approach with music and yoga and settling is to help our students prepare, relax if you will, rest their minds," Carney explained. "So that they can learn better."

As pictured, the governor joined in during the students' displays, striking tree pose and warrior pose with the elementary schoolers.

The grants also cover healthy food classes for students and their parents. Carney said the programs help students do well now so they can succeed in the future.

"We have found, and the research suggests that helping particularly younger students settle themselves, be mindful, prepares them to learn," Carney said.

Wednesday's tour came as the opportunity grant program was expanded and no longer competitive for school districts to receive.