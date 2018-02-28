Students to Use Suncreen in Md. Schools Without Doctor's Note

SALISBURY, Md.- The state of Maryland is pushing forward to pass a bill that would allow students to bring and use sunscreen to school without a doctor's note.

Sunscreen policies vary by schools across the state. At Wicomico County Public Schools, a note is not needed. But some private schools on Delmarva treat it as an over-the-counter prescription and require students to have a signed note from a doctor.

Francesca Smith, a mother of three, says that the law would give her a piece of mind when she sends her little ones off to school.

"Unless someone had some kind of allergy issue or a sensitive skin issue. But if there was a note sent home prior that you could give your authorization then I don't think it could be a problem," Smith said.

Some schools in the area say they aren't too concerned with the situation.

"Here we don't do a lot of sports competitions and stuff, that they're not even outside that much of the time. So as far as sunscreen on the premises, we don't have sunscreen on the premises," Salisbury Mennonite School teacher, Cynthia Rohrer, said.

The bill has passed the Senate, and is now moving onto the House. Eleven other states, including Florida, Washington, and Alabama also have similar sun safe laws set in place.