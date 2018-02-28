Milford Police Arrest Suspect in Indecent Exposure Incident at Boys & Girls Club

MILFORD, Del.- Milford police said the suspect accused of exposing himself at the Greater Milford Boys and Girls Club turned himself in Wednesday.

Police arrested Kenneth Garrison, 49, of Milford, in connection to the incident that happened in the morning hours of Tuesday. The incident was only witnessed by an adult in the parking lot of of the Boys and Girls Club; police said no child was believed to be in the area at the time of the incident.

Garrison was released on $500 unsecured bail, given a no contact order with the club, and was ordered to appear at the Kent County Court of Common Pleas at a later date.