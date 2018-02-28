Two More Private Wells Tested Excess Levels of PFC Compounds - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Two More Private Wells in Blades Tested Excess Levels of PFC Compounds

Posted: Feb 28, 2018 6:29 PM Updated:

BLADES, Del. - The Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control and the Division of Public Health announced Wednesday that two more of the 44 private wells sampled by the EPA in the Blades, Delaware area returned an elevated level of perfluorinated compounds (PFCs). Both homeowners have been notified by DNREC and DPH and provided with a home carbon filtration system for their water supply.

A third sample returned Wednesday from another private well was below the EPA’s health advisory of 70 parts per trillion (70/ppt) for PFCs, but close enough that DNREC and DPH as a precaution provided the homeowner with a carbon filtration system after notifying them of test results.

Of the 44 wells tested by EPA that have returned samples through Wednesday, three have shown an elevated level of PFCs and the fourth as mentioned above was near the health advisory. EPA continues to sample private wells in the Blades area and test results will be provided to homeowners as DNREC and DPH receive them.

The agencies also reiterated that all homeowners whose wells return elevated level of PFCs either above or near the EPA’s health advisory will be provided home filtration systems.

DNREC and DPH announced last week that that Blades’ new carbon filtration has significantly lowered PFCs in the town’s water system below the EPA health advisory and town residents have been advised that public water is safe for drinking and cooking once they have flushed their home systems. The state agencies announced that Blades water supply also showed non-detect for PFCs on a follow-up sampling of the system on carbon filtration that was returned today by EPA.

DNREC, DPH and the town of Blades continue to provide alternative water to any area residents who request it. Water is now being distributed from the Blades Town Hall, 20 W. Fourth St., from 8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Blades and area residents who pick up water are reminded to bring their own containers for filling.

DNREC and DPH also have scheduled a public meeting at 7 p.m., Thursday, March 1 at the Blades Fire Hall. At the meeting they will further discuss the town’s drinking water and particularly focusing on private well water in the area. Representatives from both state agencies and the town will present updates on Blades’ area drinking water and will answer questions.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • At Least 25 Dead Horses Found on Wicomico County Property

    Remains of Horses Found on Wicomico County Property

    Mar 16, 2018 4:03 PM2018-03-16 20:03:00 GMT
    Friday, March 16 2018 5:26 PM EDT2018-03-16 21:26:54 GMT
    A Wicomico County Sheriff's Office and a Wicomico County Animal Control officer stand by a dead horse discovered Friday on a property outside Hebron, Md. (Photo: Chopper 16)A Wicomico County Sheriff's Office and a Wicomico County Animal Control officer stand by a dead horse discovered Friday on a property outside Hebron, Md. (Photo: Chopper 16)
    A Wicomico County Sheriff's Office and a Wicomico County Animal Control officer stand by a dead horse discovered Friday on a property outside Hebron, Md. (Photo: Chopper 16)A Wicomico County Sheriff's Office and a Wicomico County Animal Control officer stand by a dead horse discovered Friday on a property outside Hebron, Md. (Photo: Chopper 16)
    Authorities are investigating after at least 25 dead horses were found on a rural property in western Wicomico County, Maryland late Friday morning.More
    Authorities are investigating after at least 25 dead horses were found on a rural property in western Wicomico County, Maryland late Friday morning.More

  • 76 Arrested in Multi-State Child Exploitation Operation

    76 Arrested in Multi-State child Exploitation Operation

    Mar 16, 2018 6:22 PM2018-03-16 22:22:00 GMT
    Friday, March 16 2018 6:25 PM EDT2018-03-16 22:25:06 GMT
    Seventy-six people were arrested and 13 children were rescued or identified as victims child exploitation during a mutually coordinated operation between eight states.More
    Seventy-six people were arrested and 13 children were rescued or identified as victims child exploitation during a mutually coordinated operation between eight states.More

  • Texas Man Arrested in Milford Drug Investigation

    Texas Man Arrested in Milford Drug Investigation

    Mar 16, 2018 1:15 PM2018-03-16 17:15:00 GMT
    Friday, March 16 2018 1:46 PM EDT2018-03-16 17:46:12 GMT
    Carlos Feliciano-Concepcion; Photo Credit: DSPDCarlos Feliciano-Concepcion; Photo Credit: DSPD
    Carlos Feliciano-Concepcion; Photo Credit: DSPDCarlos Feliciano-Concepcion; Photo Credit: DSPD
    The Delaware State Police Sussex Governor’s Task Force, along with U.S. Marshals, the Sussex Drug Unit, the Milford Police Department, and Delaware State Police Aviation Unit arrested a Texas man in connection with a drug distribution investigation.More
    Authorities have arrested a Texas man in connection with a drug distribution investigation in Milford, Delaware that led to the seizure of more than 500 bags of heroin from his car.More

  • Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>

  • 25 Dead Horses Found on Wicomico County Property

    25 Dead Horses Found on Wicomico County Property

    Authorities investigate after at least 25 dead horses were found on a rural property in Wicomico County, Maryland Friday morning. Lt. Tim Robinson of the Wicomico County Sheriff's Office said around 11 a.m., the Sheriff's Office, in conjunction with Wicomico County Animal Control, began an investigation into the report of the presence of deceased horses on the property outside of Hebron.

    Editor's note: These images may be disturbing to some viewers.

    More

    Authorities investigate after at least 25 dead horses were found on a rural property in Wicomico County, Maryland Friday morning. Lt. Tim Robinson of the Wicomico County Sheriff's Office said around 11 a.m., the Sheriff's Office, in conjunction with Wicomico County Animal Control, began an investigation into the report of the presence of deceased horses on the property outside of Hebron.

    Editor's note: These images may be disturbing to some viewers.

    More

  • CAMP Rehoboth Co-Founder Steve Elkins Passes Away

    CAMP Rehoboth Co-Founder Steve Elkins Passes Away

    Steve Elkins, the co-founder and longtime Executive Director of CAMP Rehoboth has died.

    The community center announced Elkins' passing on their Facebook page late Thursday night. Elkins had been fighting lymphoma since last September.

    More

    Steve Elkins, the co-founder and longtime Executive Director of CAMP Rehoboth has died.

    The community center announced Elkins' passing on their Facebook page late Thursday night. Elkins had been fighting lymphoma since last September.

    More

  • Five Puppies Rescued from Laurel Drain Pipe, Now Heading to Forever Homes

    Five Puppies Rescued from Laurel Drain Pipe, Now Heading to Forever Homes

    The Brandywine Valley SPCA is finding homes for five puppies, only three months old, after the pups and their mother were rescued from a drain pipe in Laurel.

    More

    The Brandywine Valley SPCA is finding homes for five puppies, only three months old, after the pups and their mother were rescued from a drain pipe in Laurel.

    More
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices