Two More Private Wells in Blades Tested Excess Levels of PFC Compounds

BLADES, Del. - The Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control and the Division of Public Health announced Wednesday that two more of the 44 private wells sampled by the EPA in the Blades, Delaware area returned an elevated level of perfluorinated compounds (PFCs). Both homeowners have been notified by DNREC and DPH and provided with a home carbon filtration system for their water supply.

A third sample returned Wednesday from another private well was below the EPA’s health advisory of 70 parts per trillion (70/ppt) for PFCs, but close enough that DNREC and DPH as a precaution provided the homeowner with a carbon filtration system after notifying them of test results.

Of the 44 wells tested by EPA that have returned samples through Wednesday, three have shown an elevated level of PFCs and the fourth as mentioned above was near the health advisory. EPA continues to sample private wells in the Blades area and test results will be provided to homeowners as DNREC and DPH receive them.

The agencies also reiterated that all homeowners whose wells return elevated level of PFCs either above or near the EPA’s health advisory will be provided home filtration systems.

DNREC and DPH announced last week that that Blades’ new carbon filtration has significantly lowered PFCs in the town’s water system below the EPA health advisory and town residents have been advised that public water is safe for drinking and cooking once they have flushed their home systems. The state agencies announced that Blades water supply also showed non-detect for PFCs on a follow-up sampling of the system on carbon filtration that was returned today by EPA.

DNREC, DPH and the town of Blades continue to provide alternative water to any area residents who request it. Water is now being distributed from the Blades Town Hall, 20 W. Fourth St., from 8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Blades and area residents who pick up water are reminded to bring their own containers for filling.

DNREC and DPH also have scheduled a public meeting at 7 p.m., Thursday, March 1 at the Blades Fire Hall. At the meeting they will further discuss the town’s drinking water and particularly focusing on private well water in the area. Representatives from both state agencies and the town will present updates on Blades’ area drinking water and will answer questions.