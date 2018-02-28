Wilmington Police to Conduct Probe on Arrest at Harrington Casin - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Wilmington Police to Conduct Probe on Arrest at Harrington Casino

Posted: Feb 28, 2018 7:32 PM Updated:

HARRINGTON, Del.- The Harrington Police Department on Wednesday announced Wilmington police will conduct an internal affairs investigation in connection to an arrest at a casino on Sunday, in which Harrington police said officers arrested a Hurlock, Maryland man and issued him criminal summons for resisting arrest and disorderly conduct.

Harrington Police Chief Norman Barlow said in a statement that the department was still conducting its own fact-finding into the incident, which took place outside Harrington Casino and Raceway and was partially videotaped by Devan Lake, a friend of Newcomb.

"The Harrington Police Department has contacted an independent agency and the Wilmington Police Department will be conducting the internal affairs investigation," Barlow said.

Barlow declined further comment on Wednesday about the incident, saying he didn't want to compromise the investigation. Investigators have received surveillance footage from the casino, though Barlow declined to describe what was seen in the video, citing the ongoing investigation.

Lt. Earl Brode, a Harrington police spokesman, said on Monday that officers were called to the casino to assist Delaware State Police with a fight and were talking with Newcomb when they attempted to handcuff him.

However, Newcomb refused to put his hands behind his back and follow officers' orders, Brode said.

Newcomb, Brode said, was taken into custody and placed in handcuffs after a struggle and the involvement of a police K-9 unit. 

But Newcomb has said he wasn't fighting and believes officers went too far when they took him into custody.

"You had a K-9 biting me, tearing my leg up. You had one sitting on my back, punching me," he said during an interview on Monday.

Newcomb on Wednesday declined to say if he had filed a formal complaint with Delaware's state attorney general over the incident, saying that his legal counsel had advised him not to speak with a reporter about the matter.

But on Monday, Newcomb said he intended to seek damages over the incident and picked up paperwork at the attorney general's office to file a complaint. Police said he was treated on scene for a dog bite to his lower leg.

No other arrests were made in connection to the incident, according to Barlow and Cpl. Melissa Jaffe, a Delaware State Police spokeswoman, who also noted a trooper already at the casino for an unrelated incident was advised by security staff members about a fight.

Jaffe said the trooper was not equipped with a body camera. Barlow said the agency is planning to receive body cameras later this week. 

Jeff Horvath, executive director of the Delaware Police Chief's Council, said the decision to involve an outside agency in the investigation was a good idea since it allows for a more objective look at a contested situation.

"The chief from the department that's under investigation doesn't have any control over the officer from the other department that's doing the internal affairs investigation," he said.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • At Least 25 Dead Horses Found on Wicomico County Property

    Remains of Horses Found on Wicomico County Property

    Mar 16, 2018 4:03 PM2018-03-16 20:03:00 GMT
    Friday, March 16 2018 5:26 PM EDT2018-03-16 21:26:54 GMT
    A Wicomico County Sheriff's Office and a Wicomico County Animal Control officer stand by a dead horse discovered Friday on a property outside Hebron, Md. (Photo: Chopper 16)A Wicomico County Sheriff's Office and a Wicomico County Animal Control officer stand by a dead horse discovered Friday on a property outside Hebron, Md. (Photo: Chopper 16)
    A Wicomico County Sheriff's Office and a Wicomico County Animal Control officer stand by a dead horse discovered Friday on a property outside Hebron, Md. (Photo: Chopper 16)A Wicomico County Sheriff's Office and a Wicomico County Animal Control officer stand by a dead horse discovered Friday on a property outside Hebron, Md. (Photo: Chopper 16)
    Authorities are investigating after at least 25 dead horses were found on a rural property in western Wicomico County, Maryland late Friday morning.More
    Authorities are investigating after at least 25 dead horses were found on a rural property in western Wicomico County, Maryland late Friday morning.More

  • 76 Arrested in Multi-State Child Exploitation Operation

    76 Arrested in Multi-State child Exploitation Operation

    Mar 16, 2018 6:22 PM2018-03-16 22:22:00 GMT
    Friday, March 16 2018 6:25 PM EDT2018-03-16 22:25:06 GMT
    Seventy-six people were arrested and 13 children were rescued or identified as victims child exploitation during a mutually coordinated operation between eight states.More
    Seventy-six people were arrested and 13 children were rescued or identified as victims child exploitation during a mutually coordinated operation between eight states.More

  • Texas Man Arrested in Milford Drug Investigation

    Texas Man Arrested in Milford Drug Investigation

    Mar 16, 2018 1:15 PM2018-03-16 17:15:00 GMT
    Friday, March 16 2018 1:46 PM EDT2018-03-16 17:46:12 GMT
    Carlos Feliciano-Concepcion; Photo Credit: DSPDCarlos Feliciano-Concepcion; Photo Credit: DSPD
    Carlos Feliciano-Concepcion; Photo Credit: DSPDCarlos Feliciano-Concepcion; Photo Credit: DSPD
    The Delaware State Police Sussex Governor’s Task Force, along with U.S. Marshals, the Sussex Drug Unit, the Milford Police Department, and Delaware State Police Aviation Unit arrested a Texas man in connection with a drug distribution investigation.More
    Authorities have arrested a Texas man in connection with a drug distribution investigation in Milford, Delaware that led to the seizure of more than 500 bags of heroin from his car.More

  • Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>

  • 25 Dead Horses Found on Wicomico County Property

    25 Dead Horses Found on Wicomico County Property

    Authorities investigate after at least 25 dead horses were found on a rural property in Wicomico County, Maryland Friday morning. Lt. Tim Robinson of the Wicomico County Sheriff's Office said around 11 a.m., the Sheriff's Office, in conjunction with Wicomico County Animal Control, began an investigation into the report of the presence of deceased horses on the property outside of Hebron.

    Editor's note: These images may be disturbing to some viewers.

    More

    Authorities investigate after at least 25 dead horses were found on a rural property in Wicomico County, Maryland Friday morning. Lt. Tim Robinson of the Wicomico County Sheriff's Office said around 11 a.m., the Sheriff's Office, in conjunction with Wicomico County Animal Control, began an investigation into the report of the presence of deceased horses on the property outside of Hebron.

    Editor's note: These images may be disturbing to some viewers.

    More

  • CAMP Rehoboth Co-Founder Steve Elkins Passes Away

    CAMP Rehoboth Co-Founder Steve Elkins Passes Away

    Steve Elkins, the co-founder and longtime Executive Director of CAMP Rehoboth has died.

    The community center announced Elkins' passing on their Facebook page late Thursday night. Elkins had been fighting lymphoma since last September.

    More

    Steve Elkins, the co-founder and longtime Executive Director of CAMP Rehoboth has died.

    The community center announced Elkins' passing on their Facebook page late Thursday night. Elkins had been fighting lymphoma since last September.

    More

  • Five Puppies Rescued from Laurel Drain Pipe, Now Heading to Forever Homes

    Five Puppies Rescued from Laurel Drain Pipe, Now Heading to Forever Homes

    The Brandywine Valley SPCA is finding homes for five puppies, only three months old, after the pups and their mother were rescued from a drain pipe in Laurel.

    More

    The Brandywine Valley SPCA is finding homes for five puppies, only three months old, after the pups and their mother were rescued from a drain pipe in Laurel.

    More
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices