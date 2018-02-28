DelDOT Gives Five Options for Route 113 Overpass in Georgetown - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

DelDOT Gives Five Options for Route 113 Overpass in Georgetown

Posted: Feb 28, 2018 10:37 PM
Route 113 and 404 intersection in Georgetown from Chopper 16 Route 113 and 404 intersection in Georgetown from Chopper 16

GEORGETOWN, Del. - The Delaware Department of Transportation is providing five alternatives for the public to weigh in on for an overpass project on the Route 113 and 404 intersection in Georgetown. 

Local drivers say the traffic on that intersection is historically congested and gets worse during the summer months.  Barbara DeBastiani, of Georgetown, says she's hopeful that this overpass project will make things better for future traffic. 

"In the summertime it is a mess, it's an absolute mess to try to get through the traffic to get across the highway. So I'm really glad to see that they're doing this," DeBastiani said. 

DelDOT Project Manager Mark Whiteside says the overpass is in the design process right now, but needs public input in order to continue.  Drivers were able to weigh in at a public workshop on Tuesday night based off five alternatives presented.  Some of the designs included Route 113 going over 404, others had the opposite.  

"Mainly what we're trying to do is not just provide the base north/south movement, but we're also trying to help with east/west corridor as well," Whiteside said. 

This is just one of 17 projects DelDOT is working on as a part of their Route 113 Corridor Improvement plan announced last year.  Two other projects are currently in the design process.  One is the Millsboro connector at the intersection of Route 113 and 24, the other is work along Route 16 in Ellendale. 

All three projects being designed right now have a projected construction start date in 2023. 

 

 

