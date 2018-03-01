Md. SHA Preparing for Dangerous Winds From Coastal Storm

UNDATED- A nor’easter is forecasted to develop late- and affect the state of Maryland much of with predicted wind gusts at nearly 60 mph.

The Maryland State Highway Administration said it is checking over rapid response equipment such as chain saws, chippers, as well as inspecting drainage ditches in advance of the storm.

The ground around much of the state is saturated, so additional rainfall and high-winds can topple trees and create power outages. SHA urges drivers to get as much information about conditions and make smart travel decisions morning.

SHA’s sister agency, the Maryland Transportation Authority, is advising motorists that are planning to travel on Maryland’s toll bridges to check out wind warnings and restrictions criteria by clicking -http://www.mdta.maryland.gov/News/MDTA_News_Items/strong-winds-expected-friday-into-saturday.

MDOT SHA urges motorists to take the following precautions:

Don’t drive through standing water. It only takes six inches of moving water to sweep a person off his/her feet, and 12 inches of moving water to move the average sedan. Remember “Turn Around, Don’t Drown” ;

; If power is out at a traffic signal, State law requires ALL drivers at the intersection to treat it as a four-way stop;

Don’t try to move fallen tree branches as high-voltage wires may be intertwined;

Use low-beam headlights when windshield wipers are activated; and

Keep a close eye on local information sources for the latest weather conditions and plan accordingly.

Motorists are urged to monitor the forecast as threat levels can change throughout the day and visit www.md511.org for real-time travel alerts and conditions.