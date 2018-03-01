Wicomico County Targets Flooding Issues with Public Meetings

WICOMICO COUNTY, Md. - Wicomico County is hosting a series of public meetings to address flooding and draining issues after rainstorms last summer left many neighborhoods washed out.

"We have been here for 26 years, and we've never had flooding like we had last year," said Melinda Glover of Salisbury.

Glover lives on Pratt Road, which is just one of many flooding hotspots in the county.

The public meetings will allow neighbors to identify specific issues.

"It really seems indicative that something's changing, that there needs to be a better strategy that our drainage system needs to be updated for the new storms that are happening," said Wicomico County Councilman Marc Kilmer.

The county has already taking steps to reduce flooding and drainage issues.

Back in November, a culvert was removed on Pratt Road. The county is also conducting surveys of neighborhoods.

All the meetings are at 6 p.m. and they will be held at the following locations: