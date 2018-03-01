Police Looking for Missing Salisbury Woman

SALISBURY, Md.- The Wicomico County Sheriff's Office is asking the public's help in locating a Salisbury woman who has reportedly been missing for months.

Rosalie Cooper, 51, has a last known address of 820 Seminole Blvd. in Salisbury. In February, Cooper's family contacted the Sheriff's Office to report that she was last known to be homeless in the Salisbury and had not been seen or heard from in months.

Cooper is described as black, 5-foot-1 and 125 pounds.

There is a concern about Cooper's welfare and anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Sheriff's Office at 410-548-4891.