Maryland Would Require Presidential Candidates' Tax Returns
Posted:
Mar 01, 2018 1:23 PM
Updated:
(Credit: maryland.gov)
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP)- A proposed law requiring presidential candidates to make their tax returns public in order to appear on Maryland's ballot has advanced in the state Senate.
Senators gave the measure preliminary approval Thursday. The bill could receive final Senate approval next week, after which it would go to the House.
The bill requires presidential and vice presidential candidates to release their tax returns for the preceding five years. It was introduced after President Donald Trump bucked tradition and did not release his tax returns during his 2016 campaign.
Maryland could be the first state to enact such a requirement.
California and New Jersey passed similar bills, but they were vetoed.
Hawaii's House and Senate passed proposals last year, but both bills died after Hawaii's attorney general raised concerns about potential lawsuits.
