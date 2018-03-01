Disgraced Maryland Delegate Convicted in Bribery Case
Posted:
Mar 01, 2018 2:44 PM
Updated:
Michael Lynn Vaughn (Photo: Public Domain)
GREENBELT, Md. (AP)- A former Democratic deputy majority whip of the Maryland House of Delegates has been convicted on federal bribery and conspiracy charges.
Sixty-year-old Michael Vaughn was convicted Thursday on one count of conspiracy and four counts of bribery. No sentencing date was set.
Prosecutors say Vaughn took more than $15,000 in bribes in exchange for advancing two bills regarding Sunday liquor sales permits, which both became law in recent years.
Prosecutors say Vaughn took cash from liquor store owners and a former county liquor inspector. Vaughn's lawyers insisted he accepted bundles of money believing they were campaign donations, not bribes.
Vaughn represented parts of Prince George's County from 2003 until early last year.
During his career, Vaughn also served as deputy majority whip and senior member of a House economics committee.
Friday, March 16 2018 1:46 PM EDT2018-03-16 17:46:12 GMT
Carlos Feliciano-Concepcion; Photo Credit: DSPD
Carlos Feliciano-Concepcion; Photo Credit: DSPD
The Delaware State Police Sussex Governor’s Task Force, along with U.S. Marshals, the Sussex Drug Unit, the Milford Police Department, and Delaware State Police Aviation Unit arrested a Texas man in connection with a drug distribution investigation.More
Authorities have arrested a Texas man in connection with a drug distribution investigation in Milford, Delaware that led to the seizure of more than 500 bags of heroin from his car.More
Authorities investigate after at least 25 dead horses were found on a rural property in Wicomico County, Maryland Friday morning. Lt. Tim Robinson of the Wicomico County Sheriff's Office said around 11 a.m., the Sheriff's Office, in conjunction with Wicomico County Animal Control, began an investigation into the report of the presence of deceased horses on the property outside of Hebron.
Editor's note: These images may be disturbing to some viewers.
Authorities investigate after at least 25 dead horses were found on a rural property in Wicomico County, Maryland Friday morning. Lt. Tim Robinson of the Wicomico County Sheriff's Office said around 11 a.m., the Sheriff's Office, in conjunction with Wicomico County Animal Control, began an investigation into the report of the presence of deceased horses on the property outside of Hebron.
Editor's note: These images may be disturbing to some viewers.
Friday, March 16 2018 1:11 PM EDT2018-03-16 17:11:27 GMT
(Photo credit: occitymd.gov)
(Photo credit: occitymd.gov)
Ocean City police are reminding the public to expect traffic delays this St. Patrick’s Day weekend, as the Delmarva Irish-American Club hosts its annual Ocean City St. Patrick’s Day Parade and Festival.More
Ocean City police are reminding the public to expect traffic delays this St. Patrick’s Day weekend, as the Delmarva Irish-American Club hosts its annual Ocean City St. Patrick’s Day Parade and Festival.More