Small Plane Crashes Off Coast of Ocean City; 2 People Missing

*UPDATE:* MSP Recovers One Body After Small Plane Crashes Off Coast of Ocean City

Posted: Mar 01, 2018 3:35 PM Updated:
OCEAN CITY, Md.- Maryland State Police said rescue personnel recovered one person Thursday night following a small plane crash that occurred the evening before off the coast of Ocean City.

Coast Guard spokesman Petty Officer Ronald Hodges said a Cessna 172s, a single engine, four-passenger airplane with two people on board, took off from Martin State Airport in Baltimore around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday and was last seen doing touch-go-landings at Ocean City Municipal Airport around 6:15 p.m. Authorities confirm Banica Richard Robinson and Marcson Ngwa were the two people on board.

Once the plane became overdue, Maryland State Police and the Air Force Rescue Coordination Center got involved in the search, according to Hodges.

Debris was located about a mile off the coast of Ocean City. Natural Resources Police discovered an oil sheen in the water and a Maryland State Police helicopter confirmed it. It was at that point that the Coast Guard got involved in the search and recovery effort, Hodges said. 

According to MSP, rescue personnel conducted side scanning operations in an underwater debris field that was located approximately five miles from that initial oil slick spot at around 5 p.m.

MSP said they recovered one body among pieces of the plane, and the debris was found in severely deteriorated conditions. MSP said the body recovered was male and was wearing the same clothing as described on the pilot. The body will be transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore for an autopsy, police said.

Coast Guard Station Ocean City had two small boats participating in the search for the two people on board the plane. Coast Guard Atlantic City had a helicopter searching for the victims and the Maryland State Police dive team was also involved in the search. A command center has been established at the Maryland Natural Resources Police Boathouse on Harbor Road in West Ocean City. 

According to MSP, search efforts ended around 6 p.m. Thursday and dive teams will continue to search for other passengers once the coming storm passes and ocean conditions allow. 

 

