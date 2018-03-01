Bridgeville Construction Company Sends Help to Puerto Rico

BRIDGEVILLE, De--The people of Puerto Rico are all too familiar with the damage storms can do.

They're still recovering from the devastating damage caused by Hurricane Maria more than five months ago.

Last September, Hurricane Maria, whipped through Puerto Rico, leaving millions of people desperate for help. Utility Lines, a construction company bases in Bridgeville, came to Puerto Rico's rescue-restoring power to a school there.

Students and staff rejoiced as they saw bright lights in their school for the first time in almost six months.

The company says some of their workers have been in Puerto Rico, restoring power, since January.

Workers on the ground say it's an exciting experience to be able to make a difference.



