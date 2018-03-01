Police Arrest Lewes Men Involved in Multiple Burglaries

LEWES, Del. -- The Lewes Police Department said they arrested two men in connection to a string of burglaries in February.

Lewes Police said they responded to six daytime burglaries of homes and garages between February 14 and February 17. The burglaries happened on the unit block of Rhode Island, 600 block of Pilottown Road, unit block of Queen Anne and the 400 block of W. 3rd Street.

Police said they collected information and evidence from the scene that led them to the arrests of Michael Gieron, 34 of Lewes, and Joshua Harshbarger, 35 of Lewes.

Police said Gieron was charged with burglary and criminal mischief, among other charges, and Harshbarger was charged with receiving stolen property after police learned Gieron sold what he stole to him.

Delaware State Police assisted Lewes Police in the investigation.