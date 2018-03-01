Delaware State Police Search for Wanted Sex Offender

DOVER, Del.- Delaware State Police are currently looking for a wanted sex offender.

Tevon D. Savage, 28, of Millsboro is a registered Tier III sex offender, who is currently wanted for failure to re-register. He has three active capiases, including violation of probation, police said.

According to police, Savage frequents the Millsboro and Milton areas.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact CPL/3 C. Davis at 302-752-3882. Additionally, information can be provided by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or by submitting tips online.