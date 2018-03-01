Democrats Seek to Raise Age for Gun Purchases in Delaware

DOVER, Del. (AP) -- Democratic lawmakers are introducing legislation to raise the age for all firearm purchases in Delaware to 21.

The proposal comes in the wake of last month's school shooting in Florida and echoes efforts in other states and decisions by Wal-Mart and Pittsburgh-based Dick's Sporting Goods to raise the age for all gun purchases.

Under current law, a person in Delaware must be 21 to buy a handgun, the type of firearm most often used in crimes and suicides.

But a person in Delaware can currently buy a rifle or shotgun, the type of firearms most used in hunting, at age 18, the minimum age under federal law.

The bill would still allow a parent or guardian to purchase a firearm of any type for a child of any age.