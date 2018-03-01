Court Overturns Conviction in Fatal School Bathroom Attack - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Court Overturns Conviction in Fatal School Bathroom Attack

Posted: Mar 01, 2018 6:07 PM Updated:

By RANDALL CHASE
Associated Press

DOVER, Del. (AP) - Delaware's Supreme Court on Thursday overturned the conviction of a 17-year-old girl in a school bathroom attack that left a 16-year-old classmate dead.

The girl was adjudicated delinquent for criminally negligent homicide by a Family Court judge last year and sentenced to six months in a juvenile facility for the April 2016 death of Amy Joyner-Francis.

An autopsy found that Joyner-Francis, who had a rare, undetected, heart condition, died of sudden cardiac death, aggravated by physical and emotional stress from the fight at Howard High School of Technology in Wilmington. Cellphone video of the attack, which gained national attention, shows Joyner-Francis struggling to fight back and escape as she is repeatedly hit and kicked in the head while her assailant holds on to her hair.

In a unanimous ruling, the Supreme Court agreed with defense attorney John Deckers that no reasonable fact-finder could have found that the girl acted with criminal negligence. Even if she did, the court said, it would be unjust to blame her for Joyner-Francis' death given how unforeseeable it was that the fight would lead to a young teen dying of cardiac arrest.

The Associated Press has not published the name of the girl because she is a juvenile. The Supreme Court in its ruling referred to the defendant using the pseudonym "Tracy," while referring to Joyner-Francis as "Alcee."

The justices said a person can't be held responsible for criminally negligent homicide unless her failure to perceive the risk of death was a "gross deviation from what a reasonable person would have understood." No reasonable fact-finder could conclude that the attack, which inflicted only minor injuries on Joyner-Francis, posed a risk of death so great that her assailant was grossly deviant for not recognizing it, the court concluded.

While the Family Court judge said the girl should have realized that her attack might have deadly consequences because of the close confines of the bathroom, with its tile floor and hard fixtures, the Supreme Court said Joyner Francis' death had nothing to do with those risks, and they were too far removed from the way that she died to blame her assailant for her death.

Deckers did not immediately return email and phone messages. A spokesman for the attorney general's office said prosecutors are disappointed but respect the court's decision.

While overturning the Family Court ruling, the justices did not excuse the girl's behavior.

"Our observations about the feebleness of Tracy's blows and the lack of impact they had on Alcee's death are not intended to minimize the wrongfulness of Tracy's behavior," Justice Gary Traynor wrote for the court. "The record amply supports the Family Court's portrayal of the encounter as an 'attack' and an 'act of violence' that Tracy inflicted for nothing more than 'a perceived slight on social media.'"

The attacker and a 17-year-old co-defendant were convicted of conspiracy for planning the attack. A third defendant was acquitted of conspiracy.

Prosecutors traced the conflict to an online group chat the day before the attack, when Joyner-Francis had offered advice to a friend about a problem involving a boy, telling her friend to "just be careful." Joyner-Francis warned that someone might "switch up," or betray another person. A police detective said the assailant thought Joyner-Francis was talking about her as the possible traitor.

A Snapchat posting by one of the defendants that same day shows Joyner-Francis talking to her alleged assailant in the bathroom, purportedly to try to defuse the situation. The posting notes that the girl later convicted of homicide was "bouta fight her," followed by several emojis indicating that a person was laughing so hard she was crying.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • At Least 25 Dead Horses Found on Wicomico County Property

    Remains of Horses Found on Wicomico County Property

    Mar 16, 2018 4:03 PM2018-03-16 20:03:00 GMT
    Friday, March 16 2018 5:26 PM EDT2018-03-16 21:26:54 GMT
    A Wicomico County Sheriff's Office and a Wicomico County Animal Control officer stand by a dead horse discovered Friday on a property outside Hebron, Md. (Photo: Chopper 16)A Wicomico County Sheriff's Office and a Wicomico County Animal Control officer stand by a dead horse discovered Friday on a property outside Hebron, Md. (Photo: Chopper 16)
    A Wicomico County Sheriff's Office and a Wicomico County Animal Control officer stand by a dead horse discovered Friday on a property outside Hebron, Md. (Photo: Chopper 16)A Wicomico County Sheriff's Office and a Wicomico County Animal Control officer stand by a dead horse discovered Friday on a property outside Hebron, Md. (Photo: Chopper 16)
    Authorities are investigating after at least 25 dead horses were found on a rural property in western Wicomico County, Maryland late Friday morning.More
    Authorities are investigating after at least 25 dead horses were found on a rural property in western Wicomico County, Maryland late Friday morning.More

  • 76 Arrested in Multi-State Child Exploitation Operation

    76 Arrested in Multi-State child Exploitation Operation

    Mar 16, 2018 6:22 PM2018-03-16 22:22:00 GMT
    Friday, March 16 2018 6:25 PM EDT2018-03-16 22:25:06 GMT
    Seventy-six people were arrested and 13 children were rescued or identified as victims child exploitation during a mutually coordinated operation between eight states.More
    Seventy-six people were arrested and 13 children were rescued or identified as victims child exploitation during a mutually coordinated operation between eight states.More

  • Texas Man Arrested in Milford Drug Investigation

    Texas Man Arrested in Milford Drug Investigation

    Mar 16, 2018 1:15 PM2018-03-16 17:15:00 GMT
    Friday, March 16 2018 1:46 PM EDT2018-03-16 17:46:12 GMT
    Carlos Feliciano-Concepcion; Photo Credit: DSPDCarlos Feliciano-Concepcion; Photo Credit: DSPD
    Carlos Feliciano-Concepcion; Photo Credit: DSPDCarlos Feliciano-Concepcion; Photo Credit: DSPD
    The Delaware State Police Sussex Governor’s Task Force, along with U.S. Marshals, the Sussex Drug Unit, the Milford Police Department, and Delaware State Police Aviation Unit arrested a Texas man in connection with a drug distribution investigation.More
    Authorities have arrested a Texas man in connection with a drug distribution investigation in Milford, Delaware that led to the seizure of more than 500 bags of heroin from his car.More

  • Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>

  • 25 Dead Horses Found on Wicomico County Property

    25 Dead Horses Found on Wicomico County Property

    Authorities investigate after at least 25 dead horses were found on a rural property in Wicomico County, Maryland Friday morning. Lt. Tim Robinson of the Wicomico County Sheriff's Office said around 11 a.m., the Sheriff's Office, in conjunction with Wicomico County Animal Control, began an investigation into the report of the presence of deceased horses on the property outside of Hebron.

    Editor's note: These images may be disturbing to some viewers.

    More

    Authorities investigate after at least 25 dead horses were found on a rural property in Wicomico County, Maryland Friday morning. Lt. Tim Robinson of the Wicomico County Sheriff's Office said around 11 a.m., the Sheriff's Office, in conjunction with Wicomico County Animal Control, began an investigation into the report of the presence of deceased horses on the property outside of Hebron.

    Editor's note: These images may be disturbing to some viewers.

    More

  • CAMP Rehoboth Co-Founder Steve Elkins Passes Away

    CAMP Rehoboth Co-Founder Steve Elkins Passes Away

    Steve Elkins, the co-founder and longtime Executive Director of CAMP Rehoboth has died.

    The community center announced Elkins' passing on their Facebook page late Thursday night. Elkins had been fighting lymphoma since last September.

    More

    Steve Elkins, the co-founder and longtime Executive Director of CAMP Rehoboth has died.

    The community center announced Elkins' passing on their Facebook page late Thursday night. Elkins had been fighting lymphoma since last September.

    More

  • Five Puppies Rescued from Laurel Drain Pipe, Now Heading to Forever Homes

    Five Puppies Rescued from Laurel Drain Pipe, Now Heading to Forever Homes

    The Brandywine Valley SPCA is finding homes for five puppies, only three months old, after the pups and their mother were rescued from a drain pipe in Laurel.

    More

    The Brandywine Valley SPCA is finding homes for five puppies, only three months old, after the pups and their mother were rescued from a drain pipe in Laurel.

    More
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices