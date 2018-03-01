Bowers Beach Braces for Coastal Flooding

DOVER, Del. --- Residents of Bowers Beach on Thursday said they're bracing for potential coastal flooding and damaging winds in the forecast.

Danny Birdwell was moving a golf cart and other belongings from his yard because he doesn't know what to expect along Hubbard Avenue, which often floods during periods of rainfall.

"This whole street will be all flooded and maybe some of the house. That's why I'm trying to move some stuff," he said.

Doris Morris, a bartender at the Bayview Inn, said the flooding is frequently an issue in the area but she said the business may still end up opening on Friday if high water doesn't become an issue.

"If you know that it's coming just get yourself prepared and just sit back and see what's coming," he said.

Jeremy Tucker, a spokesman for the Delaware Electric Cooperative, said the agency will be keeping an eye on conditions and outages around the area but noted repairs in Bowers could take longer if coastal flooding blocks crews from getting into the town.