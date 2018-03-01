Coastal Towns Brace for Strong Winds, Possible Flooding - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Coastal Towns Prepare for Strong Winds, Possible Flooding

Posted: Mar 01, 2018 8:49 PM
By Madeleine Overturf
Connect

SUSSEX COUNTY, Del.- As a severe storm gets closer to Delmarva, Sussex County towns are gearing up for whatever the storm may handle.

In Rehoboth Beach, storm protocols are already in place with action taking place throughout the day Thursday.

"Our public works is out already picking up trash cans the lids so we don’t have any flying debris," says Rehoboth Beach Police Chief Keith Banks. "We’ve met several times with our departments heads."

Just down the road in Dewey, the town says they have their generators powered up and vehicles designed for flooding ready to go, but they need residents' help as well. 

"Every year we see more and more people come on the weekends and this first weekend in March people come down to check on their units," says Mayor T.J. Redefer. "It’s a good time to take a check now before the storm. If you get in here Friday, that would be great. By the end of the weekend, come back and check again to make sure everything is okay."

Dewey Beach Police Sergeant Cliff Dempsey says they've been coordinating with the National Weather Service and Delaware Emergency Management Agency ahead of the storm. He says they're expecting flooding, but not from the ocean side of Dewey.

"Our dunes are very strong. It’s the back bay with the coastal flooding," he tells WBOC. "Especially with the northeast storm, this bay will hold a lot of water and you will see water as far up to this police department possibly tomorrow."

This storm coincides with the beginning of trout fishing season in downstate Delaware. On Thursday, the Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control filled Newton Pond in Greenwood and Tidbury Pond south of Dover with the out of state fish. Longtime trout stocker Mark Zimmerman says the storm may actually be beneficial for the trout. 

"The fish will be protected. They will be in the water. They will be loving it. The water is nice and cold and they don’t need the sun," he says. "It'll put a damper on the fishermen [but] only on the clothing they wear."

As state and local agencies get ready for the storm, so does the Delaware Electric Cooperative. The company tells WBOC they have 32 bucket trucks and a full staff ready to respond to any power outages or downed wires.

"Our trees are trimmed, our lines are secure, our materials are ready to go, our people are ready to go," says President and CEO Bill Andrew. "We just have to wait for it now."

For the latest on the storm, follow the WBOC weather page.

