Hispanic Community Facing Job Searching Obstacles

GEORGETOWN, Del.- Language barriers, transportation, and lack of resources. These are some of the barriers Hispanics on Delmarva are running into when looking for employment. Barriers those folks say, can take years to overcome.

Marlene Perez has been happily employed at Premiere Staffing Solutions in Georgetown, Delaware for a couple of years.

But according to Perez, finding that perfect job, or any job at all, wasn't easy.

"You know when i came to United States I didn't speak the language for a while, I can say like 10 years," she said. "After I had to find my first job, then over there i learned the language at that job and I ended up being assistant manager."

Francisco Hernandez, director of employment services at Premiere Staffing Solutions, said language barriers, the transition to online applications, and other issues are setbacks for this growing community.

"I think a lot of them don't know about some of the resources that are available for job seekers that are offered either by the state or other agencies that help people find jobs," said Hernandez.

Although some of these obstacles apply mostly to the Hispanic population, finding a job can be difficult for anyone.

Robin Bailey just secured at job through the services provide at Premiere Staffing.

Bailey says plenty of folks on Delmarva seem to struggle with a common denominator.

"I would say for a lot of people around this area it would be transportation, trying to find something close or some place that provides transportation for people," she said.

But obstacles and all, Marlene hopes to inspire immigrants all across Delmarva.



"I know learning the language can be hard, but basically I learned when i was an adult, with three kids, so it means that everybody can, if you want it you can," she said.

If you or someone you know is struggling to find a job, be sure to attend WBOC's job fair this upcoming Saturday, March 3, from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. will hold a job fair at Delaware Technical Community College-Owens Campus.