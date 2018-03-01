Hispanic Community Facing Job Searching Obstacles - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Hispanic Community Facing Job Searching Obstacles

Posted: Mar 01, 2018 9:43 PM Updated:
Helping Job Seekers Helping Job Seekers

GEORGETOWN, Del.- Language barriers, transportation, and lack of resources. These are some of the barriers Hispanics on Delmarva are running into when looking for employment. Barriers those folks say, can take years to overcome. 

Marlene Perez has been happily employed at Premiere Staffing Solutions in Georgetown, Delaware for a couple of years.

But according to Perez, finding that perfect job, or any job at all, wasn't easy.

"You know when i came to United States I didn't speak the language for a while, I can say like 10 years," she said. "After I had to find my first job, then over there i learned the language at that job and I ended up being assistant manager." 

Francisco Hernandez, director of employment services at Premiere Staffing Solutions, said language barriers, the transition to online applications, and other issues are setbacks for this growing community.

"I think a lot of them don't know about some of the resources that are available for job seekers that are offered either by the state or other agencies that help people find jobs," said Hernandez.

Although some of these obstacles apply mostly to the Hispanic population, finding a job can be difficult for anyone.

Robin Bailey just secured at job through the services provide at Premiere Staffing. 

Bailey says plenty of folks on Delmarva seem to struggle with a common denominator. 

"I would say for a lot of people around this area it would be transportation, trying to find something close or some place that provides transportation for people," she said.

But obstacles and all, Marlene hopes to inspire immigrants all across Delmarva.

"I know learning the language can be hard, but basically I learned when i was an adult, with three kids, so it means that everybody can, if you want it you can," she said.

If you or someone you know is struggling to find a job, be sure to attend WBOC's job fair this upcoming Saturday, March 3, from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. will hold a job fair at Delaware Technical Community College-Owens Campus. 

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • At Least 25 Dead Horses Found on Wicomico County Property

    Remains of Horses Found on Wicomico County Property

    Mar 16, 2018 4:03 PM2018-03-16 20:03:00 GMT
    Friday, March 16 2018 5:26 PM EDT2018-03-16 21:26:54 GMT
    A Wicomico County Sheriff's Office and a Wicomico County Animal Control officer stand by a dead horse discovered Friday on a property outside Hebron, Md. (Photo: Chopper 16)A Wicomico County Sheriff's Office and a Wicomico County Animal Control officer stand by a dead horse discovered Friday on a property outside Hebron, Md. (Photo: Chopper 16)
    A Wicomico County Sheriff's Office and a Wicomico County Animal Control officer stand by a dead horse discovered Friday on a property outside Hebron, Md. (Photo: Chopper 16)A Wicomico County Sheriff's Office and a Wicomico County Animal Control officer stand by a dead horse discovered Friday on a property outside Hebron, Md. (Photo: Chopper 16)
    Authorities are investigating after at least 25 dead horses were found on a rural property in western Wicomico County, Maryland late Friday morning.More
    Authorities are investigating after at least 25 dead horses were found on a rural property in western Wicomico County, Maryland late Friday morning.More

  • 76 Arrested in Multi-State Child Exploitation Operation

    76 Arrested in Multi-State child Exploitation Operation

    Mar 16, 2018 6:22 PM2018-03-16 22:22:00 GMT
    Friday, March 16 2018 6:25 PM EDT2018-03-16 22:25:06 GMT
    Seventy-six people were arrested and 13 children were rescued or identified as victims child exploitation during a mutually coordinated operation between eight states.More
    Seventy-six people were arrested and 13 children were rescued or identified as victims child exploitation during a mutually coordinated operation between eight states.More

  • Texas Man Arrested in Milford Drug Investigation

    Texas Man Arrested in Milford Drug Investigation

    Mar 16, 2018 1:15 PM2018-03-16 17:15:00 GMT
    Friday, March 16 2018 1:46 PM EDT2018-03-16 17:46:12 GMT
    Carlos Feliciano-Concepcion; Photo Credit: DSPDCarlos Feliciano-Concepcion; Photo Credit: DSPD
    Carlos Feliciano-Concepcion; Photo Credit: DSPDCarlos Feliciano-Concepcion; Photo Credit: DSPD
    The Delaware State Police Sussex Governor’s Task Force, along with U.S. Marshals, the Sussex Drug Unit, the Milford Police Department, and Delaware State Police Aviation Unit arrested a Texas man in connection with a drug distribution investigation.More
    Authorities have arrested a Texas man in connection with a drug distribution investigation in Milford, Delaware that led to the seizure of more than 500 bags of heroin from his car.More

  • Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>

  • 25 Dead Horses Found on Wicomico County Property

    25 Dead Horses Found on Wicomico County Property

    Authorities investigate after at least 25 dead horses were found on a rural property in Wicomico County, Maryland Friday morning. Lt. Tim Robinson of the Wicomico County Sheriff's Office said around 11 a.m., the Sheriff's Office, in conjunction with Wicomico County Animal Control, began an investigation into the report of the presence of deceased horses on the property outside of Hebron.

    Editor's note: These images may be disturbing to some viewers.

    More

    Authorities investigate after at least 25 dead horses were found on a rural property in Wicomico County, Maryland Friday morning. Lt. Tim Robinson of the Wicomico County Sheriff's Office said around 11 a.m., the Sheriff's Office, in conjunction with Wicomico County Animal Control, began an investigation into the report of the presence of deceased horses on the property outside of Hebron.

    Editor's note: These images may be disturbing to some viewers.

    More

  • CAMP Rehoboth Co-Founder Steve Elkins Passes Away

    CAMP Rehoboth Co-Founder Steve Elkins Passes Away

    Steve Elkins, the co-founder and longtime Executive Director of CAMP Rehoboth has died.

    The community center announced Elkins' passing on their Facebook page late Thursday night. Elkins had been fighting lymphoma since last September.

    More

    Steve Elkins, the co-founder and longtime Executive Director of CAMP Rehoboth has died.

    The community center announced Elkins' passing on their Facebook page late Thursday night. Elkins had been fighting lymphoma since last September.

    More

  • Five Puppies Rescued from Laurel Drain Pipe, Now Heading to Forever Homes

    Five Puppies Rescued from Laurel Drain Pipe, Now Heading to Forever Homes

    The Brandywine Valley SPCA is finding homes for five puppies, only three months old, after the pups and their mother were rescued from a drain pipe in Laurel.

    More

    The Brandywine Valley SPCA is finding homes for five puppies, only three months old, after the pups and their mother were rescued from a drain pipe in Laurel.

    More
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices