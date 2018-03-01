Blades Drinking Water Concern Shifts to Private Wells - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Blades Drinking Water Concern Shifts to Private Wells

Posted: Mar 01, 2018 10:30 PM

BLADES, Del. - The town of Blades has restored drinking water to those with town wells, but after three private wells tested positive for perfluorinated compounds some community members are concerned for the future.

Town officials were joined on Thursday night by the Department of Public Health, the Center for Disease Control, the Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control and the Environmental Protection Agency to answer any questions the community might have. 

Stephanie Angelis says while both her neighbors tested perfectly, her home still showed PFC's at 9.7 parts per trillion.  While the EPA's health advisory level is 70 parts per trillion she says she's still concerned about the scattered nature of the positive samples. 

"It's kind of spotty across the board, and so we're working on the next step is to try to figure out why it is that way as well as why, as we backtrack to figure out the source is and how to address that," DNREC Secretary Shawn Garvin said. 

Garvin said at this time three private wells have been identified to have elevated PFC levels out of 25 results and 44 homes sampled by the EPA.  He says DNREC has already equipped the town with household carbon filtration systems for any positive wells.  Each home with a positive well will have two filtration kits (one for the kitchen sink and another for a bathroom) each with a year's supply of filters. 

Robert Salensky got his private well tested on Tuesday and is awaiting the results.  He says there is no sense in worrying at this point. 

"I've been in my residence for 20 years, so if it's contaminated I've been drinking it for 20 years. Not much I can do about it," Salensky said. 

The EPA said they planned to do a second round of tests to any home with concerning PFC levels and to ensure the household carbon filtration systems are working properly.  

Garvin says DNREC is not much farther along with their investigation at this point.  DNREC's first priority is to restore safe drinking water to those that need it.  Garvin says hopefully positively tested wells will give them a road map to push them towards more answers. 

