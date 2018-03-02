Virginia House Passes Bill to Allow Some Schools More Recess
Posted:
Mar 02, 2018 8:01 AM
Updated:
RICHMOND, Va. (AP)- The Virginia House of Delegates has passed a bill that will expand recess for elementary schools.
The House passed the bill Thursday 98-2 after the Senate unanimously approved the House version of the bill earlier this week.
Senate Bill 273, sponsored by Sen. Chap Petersen, D-Fairfax, would allow state school boards to include as instructional time elementary schools recess that's aimed at improving teamwork, social skills and fitness. The current law requires local school boards to determine a set amount of instructional time each year but prohibits recess from counting toward that time.
House Bill 1419 , sponsored by Del. Karrie Delaney, D-Centreville, adjusts time allocated for core subjects to allow for 20 more minutes of recess a day. Peterson's bill doesn't include set times.
Friday, March 16 2018 1:46 PM EDT2018-03-16 17:46:12 GMT
Carlos Feliciano-Concepcion; Photo Credit: DSPD
Carlos Feliciano-Concepcion; Photo Credit: DSPD
The Delaware State Police Sussex Governor’s Task Force, along with U.S. Marshals, the Sussex Drug Unit, the Milford Police Department, and Delaware State Police Aviation Unit arrested a Texas man in connection with a drug distribution investigation.More
Authorities have arrested a Texas man in connection with a drug distribution investigation in Milford, Delaware that led to the seizure of more than 500 bags of heroin from his car.More
Authorities investigate after at least 25 dead horses were found on a rural property in Wicomico County, Maryland Friday morning. Lt. Tim Robinson of the Wicomico County Sheriff's Office said around 11 a.m., the Sheriff's Office, in conjunction with Wicomico County Animal Control, began an investigation into the report of the presence of deceased horses on the property outside of Hebron.
Editor's note: These images may be disturbing to some viewers.
Authorities investigate after at least 25 dead horses were found on a rural property in Wicomico County, Maryland Friday morning. Lt. Tim Robinson of the Wicomico County Sheriff's Office said around 11 a.m., the Sheriff's Office, in conjunction with Wicomico County Animal Control, began an investigation into the report of the presence of deceased horses on the property outside of Hebron.
Editor's note: These images may be disturbing to some viewers.