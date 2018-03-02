Driver Charged in Dover Crash That Critically Injured Girl, 10

DOVER, Del.- Dover police have arrested a driver for DUI, vehicular assault and related charges in connection with a Thursday night crash that left a 10-year-old girl in critical condition.

It happened at a red light at the intersection of Bay Road and Blue Hen Boulevard around 7:30 p.m. Thursday.

According to police, a Toyota Camry carrying the child was stopped behind a Ford F-150 truck at the light. Police said that while stopped, a Pontiac Grand Prix, driven by 39-year-old Oliver Barnes of Ellendale, was approaching the cars at a high speed. Investigators said Barnes rear-ended the Camry, pushing it around the truck and into the southbound turn lane.

Barnes' car then struck the rear of the Ford F-150, police said.

The 10-year-old suffered serious head trauma and was flown to A.I. DuPont Children's Hospital following emergency surgery at Bayhealth Kent General Hospital. She is in critical condition.

The mother was treated at Bayhealth Kent General Hospital for a head injury and was later released.

Barnes was admitted to Bayhealth Kent General Hospital with a spinal injury. He was allegedly intoxicated at the time of the accident, according to police. Speed was also a factor in the crash, police said.

Barnes was arraigned at the hospital and committed to the Delaware Department of Correction on $5,150 cash bond. He's charged with DUI, first- and second-degree vehicular assault, driving while suspended (license) and reckless driving.